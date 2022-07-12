Don Omar ‘Soy Yo’ ranks #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay

The explosive union of Don Omar with Gente de Zona and one of his musical allies, Wisin, led the song ‘Soy Yo’ to lead the Latin AirPlay Chart on Billboard this week. This is the thirty-third time that the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican artist has established himself in the number one spot on this list.
This is the first collaboration between Don Omar, Wisin, and Gente de Zona, reaching #1 for the second consecutive week on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay list. This song is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms and is the fourth single presented by Don Omar for Saban Music Group.
The track ‘Soy Yo’ is accompanied by a video filmed in Miami under the direction of Gus. The video shows the interpreters’ planning and covert operation so that the and the girl that fell in love with him can be together. However, she is in another romantic relationship.
WATCH ‘SOY YO’ DON OMAR’S VIDEO
“Since we started working on this song, I felt comfortable and satisfied with what was being achieved. We work and have fun doing what we are passionate about, music, and contributing together. This is how we achieved a theme reflecting the incomparable rhythm that we Caribbean people have. I am more than satisfied and happy with the results”.
“Thank you, William, for making this an explosive and successful collaboration with Gente de Zona, and to our fans Thank you infinitely,” exclaimed, Wisin. “This is a dream for any artist and more so for us who come from an island without any opportunities. Working with Wisin and Don Omar, the King! Imagine that!” Concluded Gente de Zona.
DON OMAR NEXT EVENTS
- The multi-award-winning Puerto Rican artist will lead the Fiesta de las Flores 2022 event that will take place on Friday, August 12, at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Colombia.
- He is also slated to produce the DragMania Street Legal & Roll Racing Challenge that will be held at the Orlando Speed World Dragway from August 19 to 21.
- On September 17, he will participate in the SoulFrito Music Fest in New York.
- On November 27, he will lead the “High Hierarchy” in Mexico’s Coca-Cola Flow Fest 2022.