Don Omar ‘Soy Yo’ ranks #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay

The explosive union of Don Omar with Gente de Zona and one of his musical allies, Wisin, led the song ‘Soy Yo’ to lead the Latin AirPlay Chart on Billboard this week. This is the thirty-third time that the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican artist has established himself in the number one spot on this list.

This is the first collaboration between Don Omar, Wisin, and Gente de Zona, reaching #1 for the second consecutive week on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay list. This song is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms and is the fourth single presented by Don Omar for Saban Music Group.

The track ‘Soy Yo’ is accompanied by a video filmed in Miami under the direction of Gus. The video shows the interpreters’ planning and covert operation so that the and the girl that fell in love with him can be together. However, she is in another romantic relationship.

WATCH ‘SOY YO’ DON OMAR’S VIDEO