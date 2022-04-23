Don Omar, one of the biggest names in urban music, is back with his latest release.

This week, the Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer released, “Soy Yo,” an exciting collaboration with Gente de Zona and Winsin.

Don Omar’s latest track is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms, marking the music legend’s fourth single for Saban Music Group since the partnership between the artist and renowned businessman Haim Saban began last year.

“I am enjoying this stage where I am collaborating with colleagues with whom I had not worked before,” Omar said about the song. “I feel like it was a meeting of a group of friends who worked and had a lot of fun doing what we are passionate about: music.”

Wisin added: “I am sure that this song will be another success for our career. We both started around the same time, and we have always been there for each other; that’s why I didn’t hesitate when William called me to be part of this song, he is my brother, and he knows it.”