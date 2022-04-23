Don Omar, one of the biggest names in urban music, is back with his latest release.
This week, the Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer released, “Soy Yo,” an exciting collaboration with Gente de Zona and Winsin.
Don Omar’s latest track is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms, marking the music legend’s fourth single for Saban Music Group since the partnership between the artist and renowned businessman Haim Saban began last year.
“I am enjoying this stage where I am collaborating with colleagues with whom I had not worked before,” Omar said about the song. “I feel like it was a meeting of a group of friends who worked and had a lot of fun doing what we are passionate about: music.”
Wisin added: “I am sure that this song will be another success for our career. We both started around the same time, and we have always been there for each other; that’s why I didn’t hesitate when William called me to be part of this song, he is my brother, and he knows it.”
Gente de Zona also commented on the release, saying, “We had always wanted to work together with Don Omar, and it finally happened. A great friendship has arisen from this song, and we know that the first of many more to come. The whole world will be able to enjoy an excellent theme.”
Luckily for fans, it’s not only the new song they get to enjoy, but a visual as well.
The music video for “Soy Yo” was filmed in Miami, directed by Gus. It features the musician planning an undercover operation so that Don Omar can be with a girl who fell in love with him. However, she is already involved another romantic relationship.
This track comes following some exciting releases from the reggaetonero, who recently launched singles “Se Menea” and “Sincero.”
“Soy Yo” is now available on all streaming services. Check out the music video down below.