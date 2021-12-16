Don Omar, Avril Lavigne, and more to perform for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022

What better way to ring in the New Year than with live performances from your favorite artists?

On Thursday, December 16, ABC and MRC Live and Alternative announced today the Los Angeles performers for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.

©Don Omar





Heating up the stage with new music and a fan favorite is internationally renowned superstar Don Omar, who will be performing his track “Danza Kuduro” along with his new song with singer Nio Garcia, “Se Menea.” The latter was produced by beloved reggaeton producer Flow La Movie, who died tragically in a plane crash yesterday.

Other performances on the lineup include one from pop punk icon Avril Lavigne, who will hit the stage with legendary drummer and famed producer Travis Barker performing her hits “Sk8ter Boi” and “Bite Me.”

Hip-hop icon Big Boi will also be in attendace, performing his legendary hit “The Way You Move” with singer Sleepy Brown. The pair will round out their set with their new song, “Animalz,” off their brand new collaboration album, Big Sleepover.

Multi-platinum superstar French Montana will celebrate the New Year on the LA stage performing his newest hit, “FWMGAB,” alongside chart-topper “Unforgettable.” GRAMMY Award-winning artist Macklemore will be performing his latest single “Next Year,” with Ryan Lewis and Windser. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will also perform their chart-topping song, “Can’t Hold Us.”

Other performers that were just announced include Måneskin, Mae Muller, Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes. As previously revealed, fans will also get to see a performance from Daddy Yankee in his native Puerto Rico.