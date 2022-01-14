Watch BTS: Don Omar’s new single ‘Sincero’

After the success of ‘Flow HP’ and the classic perreo with ‘Se menea,’Don Omar, the King of urban music, announces he is releasing his third single ‘Sincero’.

This romantic song has an urban beat with contagious lyrics, that will become another classic, in the career of the Puerto Rican idol.

“This song tells the story of a man who is vulnerable when he loses his partner, and she does not give him hope to come back. When one goes through a situation of heartbreak, it is when we are most susceptible, and we do not mind openly showing our feelings to let that person know how much we need them.” [Don Omar]

Watch BTS: ‘Sincero’

The video was filmed in Los Angeles. The renowned Cuban actress Rachell Vallori, known for her performances in ‘Dueños Del Paraíso’, ‘Corazón Valiente’, and ‘Santa Diabla’, is featured. ‘Sincero’ was directed by My_Oldskynand Harold of the production company ‘36’ under the executive production of Ariel Rivas and Gustavo López.

Watch Video: ‘Sincero’

Lyrics

Ya dieron las dos, Sonó tu canción, y me emborraché. Por esa razón, fue que te llamé pidiendo perdón, Pero parece que...

Ya tú tomaste tu decisión.

Así no se juega, Tienes razón.

Y aunque no cambies de opinión.



Coro

Y si te soy sincero, no creo que te pueda olvidar.

Pues todavía te quiero, dime si me puedes perdonar.

Y si te soy sincero, creo que tú te sientes igual.

Y tal vez por orgullo, No me quieres perdonar.

Y mientras tanto mami sigo aquí, Esperando que,Cambie tu corazón, Para volverte a tener.Y ya que las ganas son tantas, Dime quien se aguanta.Tu mente siempre me piensas cuando te levantas.Por más que lo niegues, Yo sé que quieres otra vez.

Coro

Y si te soy sincero, no creo que te pueda olvidar.

Pues todavía te quiero, dime si me puedes perdonar.

Y si te soy sincero, creo que tú te sientes igual.

Y tal vez por orgullo, No me quieres perdonar.

