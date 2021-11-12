Don Omar and Nio García unite two generations with their new collaboration ‘Se Menea’

The King of Reggaeton is uniting with one of the biggest stars of a newer generation to take the world of urban music by storm. Don Omar just released his latest single, ‘Se Menea’ in collaboration with Nio García.

The release of the single ‘Se Menea,” in addition to being a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms, has an excellent audiovisual proposal already available on Don Omar’s main digital platforms.

The video is an incredible production filmed in the City of the Sun, under the visual direction of GUS Films. Don Omar and Nio García are in two different musical universes.

©Saban Music Group



This long-awaited collaboration is here, Don Omar and Nio García

Regarding the song, ‘Se Menea’ is a fusion of urban and tropical rhythms with a captivating beat and lyrics that describe how a woman manages to express everyone with how bold she is, leaving them wanting more.

“This is just the beginning of a new stage in my career with Saban Music Group. I promised my fans to give them what I do best, which is good music,” said the Latin Grammy Award winner.

©Saban Music Group





“The fans asked for this collaboration with Nio García, so I am keeping my word in gratitude for the great support they have given me for so many years. The chemistry in the studio was captured in a song that is great to dance from beginning to end.” [Don Omar]

García’s talent is also a force in the urbano music world. He is a triple threat (singer, dancer, and actor).

“I have always been a fan of Don Omar; his style and his music inspire me to continue doing what I am passionate about. Joining forces with him is a dream come true and a great achievement in my career.” [García]

©Saban Music Group





This is just the latest release from Don Omar, who has been captivating fans with his talent, style, and staying power for decades now. After putting the world on notice with his most recent hit ‘Flow HP,’ the multi-platinum selling artist is prepared to continue conquering the globe with ‘Se Menea.’