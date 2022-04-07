Must-see music: The top 10 most anticipated tours this summer

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still underway, most people have started returning to life as (almost) normal after being vaccinated and boosted.

Concerts and musiic festivals have always been one of the most sought-after activies for the summer, but after two years of staying inside, it’s safe to say 2022’s shows are going to reach a whole new level of excitement.

From festivals new and old to artists making their way across the world, check out the 10 most anticipated shows coming this summer.

1. Daddy Yankee - La Última Vez

The king of reggaeton is going on tour for the last time.

After announcing his retirement and releasing his final album, Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee has announced he’s making his way across the world to perform for fans one last time with La Última Vuelta.

Fans who want to celebrate with the music icon before he retires can see him in cities including Portland, Montreal, Medellín, and more. His tour starts in August and the final show will be in December in Mexico City.

2. Bad Bunny - The World’s Hottest Tour

Even though Bad Bunny just wrapped up El Último Tour Del Mundo earlier this week, he’s already going back on the road for a highly-anticipated summer tour: The World’s Hottest Tour.

Expected to drop an album sometime soon, fans are hoping to hear new material along with some old classics that the reggaetonero didn’t play during his Spring venture. The Puerto Rican powerhouse will be hitting stadiums in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, and more.

3. J Balvin - Jose Tour

Another big name in reggaeton, J Balvin, is touring across North America starting this month. From San Antonio, Texas to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the “Qué Más Pues” singer is hitting the road for the first time since his Vibras Tour in 2018.