Must-see music: The top 10 most anticipated tours this summer

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still underway, most people have started returning to life as (almost) normal after being vaccinated and boosted.
Concerts and musiic festivals have always been one of the most sought-after activies for the summer, but after two years of staying inside, it’s safe to say 2022’s shows are going to reach a whole new level of excitement.
From festivals new and old to artists making their way across the world, check out the 10 most anticipated shows coming this summer.
1. Daddy Yankee - La Última Vez
The king of reggaeton is going on tour for the last time.
After announcing his retirement and releasing his final album, Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee has announced he’s making his way across the world to perform for fans one last time with La Última Vuelta.
Fans who want to celebrate with the music icon before he retires can see him in cities including Portland, Montreal, Medellín, and more. His tour starts in August and the final show will be in December in Mexico City.
2. Bad Bunny - The World’s Hottest Tour
Even though Bad Bunny just wrapped up El Último Tour Del Mundo earlier this week, he’s already going back on the road for a highly-anticipated summer tour: The World’s Hottest Tour.
Expected to drop an album sometime soon, fans are hoping to hear new material along with some old classics that the reggaetonero didn’t play during his Spring venture. The Puerto Rican powerhouse will be hitting stadiums in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, and more.
3. J Balvin - Jose Tour
Another big name in reggaeton, J Balvin, is touring across North America starting this month. From San Antonio, Texas to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the “Qué Más Pues” singer is hitting the road for the first time since his Vibras Tour in 2018.
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers - 2022 Global Stadium Tour
Red Hot Chili Peppers fans were delighted back in 2019 when the group announced the reinstatement of their former guitarist, John Frusciante. Unfortunately, they only played one set together in early 2020 before the pandemic ruined any further plans.
Now, following the release of their new album, Unlimited Love, the band is headed on a global tour, playing stadiums across Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and more.
5. Snow Tha Product - Dale Gas Tour
Mexican rapper and California native Snow Tha Product just kicked off her Dale Gas Tour in Salt Lake City.
Touring from the West Coast over to New York City, the independent artist will hit cities including Boston, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and more, all throughout April and May.
6. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic
Fresh off their sweep at The Grammys, Silk Sonic is staying in Las Vegas to finish out their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The duo--which consists of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars--have already been playing shows in the city of sin for two months now, but fans have a dozen more shots to see the two throughout May.
7. The Weeknd - After Hours Til Dawn Tour
After being delayed for two years, The Weeknd is finally headed on the road to play songs from his two most recent albums: After Hours and Til Dawn.
While Doja Cat told fans she was headed toward retirement, she is supporting The Weeknd for his summer shows in the United States and Canada--and she already assured us all that she’ll see that commitment through.
8. Viva! L.A. Music Festival
Fans in Los Angeles can see some of the biggest names in Latin music at Viva! L.A. Music Festival this summer.
Going down at the iconic Dodger Stadium, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Los Dos Carnales, and more will perform at the star-studded festival on June 25.
9. Sueños Music Festival
Reggaeton fans over in Chicago can experience a first-of-its-kind festival in The Windy City as Sueños goes down in Grant Park this May.
Winsin Y Yandel, Farruko, Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez, Sech, and more will perform at the highly-anticipated festival, from the founders of the beloved Baja Beach Fest.
10. Baja Beach Fest
Always a can’t miss event, Baja Beach Fest is back this year with another unforgettable lineup.
The only thing that could make three days on the beach in Rosarito, Mexico any better is a long list of musicians performing all weekend long. Maluma, Anuel AA, Jay Wheeler, Natti Natasha, Tokischa, and more will take the stage for this sought-after summer event.