Adriana Lima’s children were ‘so excited’ to watch her return to the Victoria’s Secret runway

The queen that is Adriana Lima made her return to the Victoria’s Secret runway with The Tour, a documentary-style film released on September 26 on Prime Video. There have been mixed reviews of the film, but people couldn’t wait to see the Brazilian model back in action. Especially her children.



Lima, who became the face of the new Heavenly Eau de Parfum, was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018, making her the longest-running model. She was also named, “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel” in 2017. While she welcomed her children, Valentina Lima Jaric in 2009 and Sienna Lima Jaric in 2012, when she was still walking the runway, they were pretty young. ﻿



The model shares Valentina and Sienna with her ex-husband Andre Lemmers. Now that they are 14, and 12, Lima, told Interview Magazine, “My children are so excited to watch.” It must have been especially exciting for Valentina, who may want to pursue modeling.





The release came during a special time for her youngest Cyan, who she shares with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers. “My youngest, Cyan, it’s his birthday tomorrow. He’s gonna be one,” she said.

The Tour marked Victoria Secret’s first video in 5 years after they canceled its fashion show following a series of controversies. She reflected on the first time she worked for them, which was the 1998 catalog. “The first time that I worked with them was in 1998 for the catalog. You know, back in the days, we used to have a catalog,” she told the outlet. “And the first fashion show was in 1999. I never thought that I was gonna be part of that either. And after so many years, when I thought it was over, I received a call again and I couldn’t believe it. It was really exciting for me.”

©GettyImages



Lima at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2000

Reflecting on the The Tour, she told People, that she felt like she was being “celebrated.” “I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life,” she said. “It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are [in life], for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting.”