Tom Brady celebrates his teenage son with a heartwarming post about his ‘all-around awesomeness’

Tom Brady recently took to Instagram to celebrate his teenage son Benjamin’s 14th birthday. Brady expressed his love and admiration for his son in his post, highlighting his “kindness, intelligence, and all-around awesomeness.”

The post featured a photo of Benjamin wearing sports attire. Fans of the legendary quarterback and father of three flooded social media to share their birthday wishes and messages of support. Many praised Brady for his dedication to his family and for setting a positive example as a father and role model.

“My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already! It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me,” the athlete assured.

“You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk) You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with,” he continued. “We love you so much. You are a blessing to us all and we adore you! P.S. No, you can’t stay up until 3 AM playing video games now that you’re 14. Nice try tho 🤣”

©Tom Brady





The 46-year-old retired star, shares Benjamin,14, and Vivian, with Gisele Bündchen and “Jack” Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan,