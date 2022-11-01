Tom Brady sheds light on how he is doing after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce was finalized Friday, October 28, and the athlete has shed light on how he is doing. On Monday’s episode of Let’s Go! Brady shared his Halloween plans and talked about the “amicable situation” for the first time.

Brady shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, nine, with Bundchen. He is also the father to Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Ahead of Halloween, they, gave back to the community and he said he would be taking them trick or treating tonight, hoping to remain incognito so they can get the most candy. .

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also addressed the personal challenges in his life. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said, per People.

Without saying the word “divorce,” Brady called it an “amicable” situation. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,“ Brady continued. “And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way,” the father of three said. “So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here,“ he continued.