Tom Brady sheds light on how he is doing after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce was finalized Friday, October 28, and the athlete has shed light on how he is doing. On Monday’s episode of Let’s Go! Brady shared his Halloween plans and talked about the “amicable situation” for the first time.
Brady shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, nine, with Bundchen. He is also the father to Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Ahead of Halloween, they, gave back to the community and he said he would be taking them trick or treating tonight, hoping to remain incognito so they can get the most candy. .
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also addressed the personal challenges in his life. “I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said, per People.
Without saying the word “divorce,” Brady called it an “amicable” situation. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”
“I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well,“ Brady continued. “And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way,” the father of three said. “So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I’m gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I’m here,“ he continued.
Once news broke that the divorce was filed and finalized within hours, the couples shared their own statements, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” read a portion of Brady’s.
The model wrote in a portion of her statement, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.” “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued.