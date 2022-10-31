Tom Brady steps out with kids following divorce from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has been spending quality time with his kids following news of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. A source told PEOPLE that the football star and his 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian worked with the non-profit organization Operation BBQ Relief in Port Charlotte, Florida on Saturday.

According to PEOPLE’s source, Tom and his kids helped serve food and deliver meals to mobile home park residents. On Saturday, the non-profit organization served hot meals to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. An insider told PEOPLE, “Tom wanted to teach his kids about the importance of community service.”

The night before, Tom was pictured (in photos published by the DailyMail.com) taking his and Gisele’s kids to the movies in Florida. The quarterback and the supermodel announced on Friday, Oct. 28, that they had divorced after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom said in a statement shared on his Instagram Story. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you 🙏,” he continued.

Gisele explained in her own personal statement that she and Tom had “grown apart.” She said, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Gisele added. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. 🙏 Gisele.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Tom and Gisele, who share Benjamin and Vivian, have “agreed to joint custody of the kids.” A source said (via PEOPLE) that the kids are the Super Bowl champion’s “main priority now.” Tom is also a father to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.