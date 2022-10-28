Gisele Bündchen’s ultimatum to Tom Brady didn’t work; the couple is filing for divorce: report

Gisele Bündchen wanted to save her marriage by reportedly giving Tom Brady an ultimatum. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family,” the insider says.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks over to the take a few pre-game snaps before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Despite the Brazilian model’s wishes, Brady is not ready to leave his sports career behind and decided to proceed with their divorce. According to CNN, a source with direct knowledge revealed they would be filing as soon as today, Friday, October 28, 2022.

They will petition a dissolution of marriage in Florida after getting married in 2009.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.

A source close to Brady revealed that he is broken. “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider told People. “He feels very hurt by her.” Separate sources tell the outlet that their situation “It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”

The couple recently hired divorce attorneys. “She is the one steering the divorce,” a source says. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”