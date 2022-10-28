Gisele Bündchen’s ultimatum to Tom Brady didn’t work; the couple is filing for divorce: report

Gisele Bündchen wanted to save her marriage by reportedly giving Tom Brady an ultimatum. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told Us Weekly.
“She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family,” the insider says.
Despite the Brazilian model’s wishes, Brady is not ready to leave his sports career behind and decided to proceed with their divorce. According to CNN, a source with direct knowledge revealed they would be filing as soon as today, Friday, October 28, 2022.
They will petition a dissolution of marriage in Florida after getting married in 2009.
Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.
A source close to Brady revealed that he is broken. “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider told People. “He feels very hurt by her.” Separate sources tell the outlet that their situation “It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”
The couple recently hired divorce attorneys. “She is the one steering the divorce,” a source says. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”
Brady doesn’t like to lose, and losing his wife goes against his vision of life. “Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” says the source. “Things always seem to go his way. He works hard; he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”
Back in March, Gisele shared her thoughts about her husband returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said to Elle, revealing that they had “definitely had those conversations over and over again.”