Gisele Bündchen looked stunning in gold on first red carpet appearance post-divorce

Gisele Bündchen dazzled in gold on her first red carpet following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel, who has been focusing on spending quality time with her children, traveled to São Pablo, Brazil, for the 60th anniversary of jewelry brand Vivara.

The 42-year-old mom of two looked stunning walking the red carpet by herself, wearing a gold gown by local designer Reinaldo Lurenço. Gisele is known to be the face of the luxury brand, and took the opportunity to show her head-turning look, accessorized with gold open-toed heels, a gold clutch, and Vivara jewelry.

This is Gisele’s first appearance post-divorce, and she did not disappoint, reminding the world about her influence and status. The supermodel was all smiles posing for the cameras while walking the red carpet.

She also met with fellow Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro at the event, enjoying their time together and sharing some photos and videos on Instagram Stories. Truly a night to remember for the Brazilian icon.

Gisele has been making headlines since October, following rumors of her breakup with Brady, and officially announcing their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.