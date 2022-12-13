Gisele Bundchen©Vivara
DAZZLING

Gisele Bündchen looked stunning in gold on first red carpet appearance post-divorce

The supermodel was all smiles posing for the cameras. She also met with fellow Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro at the event.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Gisele Bündchen dazzled in gold on her first red carpet following her divorce from Tom Brady. The supermodel, who has been focusing on spending quality time with her children, traveled to São Pablo, Brazil, for the 60th anniversary of jewelry brand Vivara.

Gisele Bundchen©Vivara

The 42-year-old mom of two looked stunning walking the red carpet by herself, wearing a gold gown by local designer Reinaldo Lurenço. Gisele is known to be the face of the luxury brand, and took the opportunity to show her head-turning look, accessorized with gold open-toed heels, a gold clutch, and Vivara jewelry.

This is Gisele’s first appearance post-divorce, and she did not disappoint, reminding the world about her influence and status. The supermodel was all smiles posing for the cameras while walking the red carpet.

Gisele Bundchen©Vivara

She also met with fellow Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro at the event, enjoying their time together and sharing some photos and videos on Instagram Stories. Truly a night to remember for the Brazilian icon.

Gisele has been making headlines since October, following rumors of her breakup with Brady, and officially announcing their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The former couple share 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Gisele Bundchen©Vivara

Just before her trip to Brazil, Gisele had been spotted in Florida, celebrating her kids’ birthday in Disney World, and making the most of the warm weather at a waterpark. The family was photographed having the time of their lives, smiling while riding some of the attractions at the park.

