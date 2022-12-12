Gisele Bundchen spends Sunday at the waterpark with her kids

Gisele Bundchen is making the most out of Florida weather. The Brazilian supermodel was spotted spending the day with her kids, Ben, 13 and Vivian, 10, with all of them enjoying themselves at a water park.

Bundchen wore a black bathing suit.

Bundchen wore a black bathing suit and some sunglasses as she boarded all sorts of rides with her kids. She looked like she was having fun, smiling, and screaming alongside her children.

Bundchen rode different rides alongside her kids

That same evening, her ex-husband, Tom Brady, was playing for his team the Tampa Buccaneers as they played the San Francisco 49ers. While many expected Brady to retire following this season, it appears like the legendary quarterback might have another season in him and is considering continuing to play.

Bundchen and Brady finalized their divorce in October. While their relationship is different, the two continue to support one another, prioritizing their kids all the while. “They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” said an NFL source to People. “That’s not who either of them are.”