Did Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente break up?

The world has been fascinated with Gisele Bündchen’s love life since she and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022. After making headlines with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, she kept her relationship with the athlete relatively private. Aside from photo ops and inside sources, little has been known about the couple.



While they kept things personal, things seemed to be going strong from the looks of their Costa Rican adventures and Miami lifestyle. However, insiders are alleging a rift between the couple. A source recently told InTouch that the couple is currently in the midst of a break.

The source shared information pointing to why the break may have happened. According to the outlet’s insider, the spotlight may have become too much for him. After all, the couple cannot do anything in public without some type of paparazzi capturing photos of them, whether it’s walking their dog or enjoying a day on the beach. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting,” the insider said. The 36-year-old athlete was last seen at her home in Harbour, Florida, home on April 26.



Brady’s Netflix roast reportedly didn’t help matters, either. Although it was a roast, Bündchen’s personal life became a target of jokes rather than Brady’s. Most of the roast was dedicated to the Brazilian model, suggesting she left the retired football star for her trainer.

The chaos reportedly affected Valente. “Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that,” the source said.



Public opinion was split on whether the jokes were warranted regarding Brady’s personal life. Sources later said that the event took a negative toll not only on Bündchen but also on their children, who inadvertently became the butt of the joke as a result of the comedians’ remarks. The retired athlete even acknowledged that things went too far.

“I loved when the jokes were about me,” Brady said on “The Pivot” podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids.”

The Hall of Famer even said he wouldn’t do it again. “So it’s the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world,” he explained.



The news comes after Brady was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. His children surprised him with a touching video ahead of the ceremony where they helped him remember all his achievements.