Galilea Montijo and Isaac Moreno show off their love with a sweet embrace in Madrid

It’s clear from her smile that Galilea Montijo is happy. The presenter, who publicly announced her separation from her son Mateo’s father and partner of over ten years, Fernando Reina Iglesias, in 2023, has found love again. After overcoming her divorce and firmly setting her priorities, the host of “Hoy” looks smitten with the handsome Spanish model Isaac Moreno. They’ve been spending quality time together making happy memories, most recently traveling to Madrid, Spain, where they proudly showed off their love.

©@galileamontijo



Galilea and Isaac are on a trip in Madrid

The 50-year-old Mexican actress and comedian shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram with her handsome boyfriend, walking the streets looking very romantic with affectionate PDA, hugs, and kisses. Neither could hold back their smile as they looked into each other’s eyes. Montijo captioned the gallery, “A series in Madrid.” In the comments was Isaac, who proudly shared his feelings, writing, “I love you.”

©@galileamontijo



The couple has proudly shown off their love in a big way.

Montijo did not reveal whether her stay in Madrid is related to any work commitment or if it’s just a romantic getaway, but she has been seen surrounded by a professional team of makeup artists and hairstylists ready to pamper her and make sure she looks picture perfect.

On Tuesday, she shared a post sitting in a chair with the caption, “Making friends in Madrid.” She tagged stylist Catherin Robledo, makeup artist and stylist Isaac Salido, and designer Luis Perdomo.



©@galileamontijo



Galilea has been pampered by a group of beauty expertS

Galilea has made her priorities very clear

On October 20, during the Eliot Awards gala, Montijo made the relationship social media official by sharing a photo with Isaac on her Instagram for the first time. She shared the selfie on her story, and they both smiled for the camera, happily enjoying the event.

When talking to the press, Montijo expressed her happiness and emphasized that her children, especially Mateo, are her top priority. She mentioned they’re not living together yet, “Not yet (living together), he knows that for a long time, obviously, he’s the first one to know, my other children and Fer too, and well, the most important thing here is: to come to be happy in this life.” When asked by reporters what attracted her to the model, Galilea replied: “His way of being,” adding that she likes “everything” about him physically.