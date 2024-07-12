Gigi Hadid wears daringly low-rise sweatpants with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid put her trust in grey sweatpants during a recent outing with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper. The 29-year-old model looked casual and comfortable as they visited a commercial space up for rent in New York.

© The Grosby Group Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Gigi's pants were rolled daringly low, and she wore a white t-shirt with a yellow smiley face and brown suede loafers. The blonde beauty also carried a yellow Miu Miu purse, making her carefree look - rich.

© The Grosby Group

As for Cooper, the 49-year-old rocked a colorful outfit, wearing a blue t-shirt and lavender pants. He stayed comfortable with sneakers and held a canned beverage in his hand.

© The Grosby Group

The couple stayed in the commercial space for an hour. It's unclear what their interest is, but the Palestinean-American businesswoman started her brand, Guest In Residence, in 2022. She already has a storefront in New York, but they could be opening a second location or using it for something else.

A 'full-blown' couple

Their recent outing comes after PEOPLE reported that the A-list model and actor are in "a full-blown relationship." This isn't too surprising, earlier this year they were spotted smooching at a restaurant. "They are both busy but manage to spend time together and are enjoying each other," the source said. “They have a good solid social life and are really happy.'" The insider noted that Hadid had a crush on the Maestro actor-director before they started dating.

© Gotham/GC Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen on February 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

If things keep going strong for the couple, who have still not made their red carpet debut together, they will soon celebrate one year of dating. They were spotted together for the first time in October 2023. While they look happy, there has always been a discussion about their age gap. The actor is 49 years old while the model is 29, making a 21-year gap between them. But they have a lot in common, like parenthood and the day-to-day experience of navigating fame and careers in entertainment. Hadid shares a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex, Zayn Malik, while the Hangover star shares a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with model Irina Shayk.