Eva Mendes shares her favorite Julio Iglesias song and her personal connection to it

Eva Mendes is a Julio Iglesias fan. In a new post on Instagram, Mendes shared one of her favorite songs performed by the Spanish singer and her personal connection to it, revealing that it was heard in her home all through her childhood.

The video shows Julio Iglesias and Jeane Manson, performing “Moliendo Cafe.” Mendes captioned the post in Spanish, writing, “One of my favorite songs, Moliendo Cafe. I grew up listening to Julio Iglesias - he brings me great childhood memories. But who is this woman? She is so sexy. I love when she laughs!”

In the comments section, viewers identified her as Manson, sharing some of the details of her life and career. “Her name is Jeane Manson and she’s French. She’s the mother of the singer Shirel,” wrote someone in the comments section.

“Moliendo Cafe” is a Venezuelan song written in 1958 that has grown incredibly popular all over the world. Its origins are disputed, with some crediting its writing to Hugo Blanco, and others to his uncle, Jose Manzo Perroni. The song has since been covered by Iglesias, who produced its most popular version, and has been translated to dozens of languages. It’s also been adapted as a soccer chant for the Argentinean team Boca Juniors.

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling on Mendes’ advice for his performance at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling was the best part of the Oscars this year. His performance of “I’m Just Ken” got actors and filmmakers of all sorts excited and involved. While promoting his new film “The Fall Guy” at SXSW, he credited Mendes and their daughters for their suggestions, which impacted some of his onstage decisions.

“It was great,” said Gosling to PEOPLE. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.”

“They are such a huge part of this for me...” he continued. “It was my girls’ interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end.”