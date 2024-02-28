Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ family life: ‘He enjoys taking care of the girls and spoiling Eva, too’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in the spotlight throughout their careers in Hollywood, but when it comes to their family life, the pair prefer to keep a private profile. The ‘Barbie’ star has been enjoying his success recently, with Eva showing her support every step of the way.

The celebrity couple share two daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda, and 7-year-old Amada. And while Ryan has been walking multiple red carpets and making special appearances, a close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that the actor “doesn’t relish attention,” and instead “prefers letting others shine.”

When it comes to their family life, the insider revealed that they are “trying to keep their daughters’ lives as normal as possible and don’t want them growing up in Hollywood.” The actor is also booked and busy recently, and spends a lot of time on set, with the source detailing that “like any couple, they have some challenges to navigate, but they work through these things fairly seamlessly.”

“When Eva travels, Ryan is more than happy to stay home,“ the insider added, however, he ”always encourages Eva to pursue the projects she believes in and gladly steps up to the plate to take care of the kids whenever she needs.”

The source shared some details about their family dynamic; “Ryan loves to cook for Eva, and once the kids are asleep, they’ll enjoy one of their favorite shows together,” they said to Us Weekly. “He reads to the kids, takes them to games, puts them to sleep, cooks their dinners—everything, really. He devotes almost all his time to his family. He enjoys taking care of the girls and spoiling Eva, too.”

The insider also hinted at Ryan taking a break from acting in the future, but for now, they continue to succeed in their marriage and family life. “It’s a go-with-the-flow situation. Right now, Ryan and Eva are enjoying the best of all worlds,“ they concluded.