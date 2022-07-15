Anitta and Lenny Kravitz have a lot more in common than you think

Anitta and Lenny Kravitz have something more in common apart from being incredible musicians. The pair have been named the “most beautiful” vegan celebrities of 2022 by PETA.

The two artists have been honored for their commitment to a lifestyle free from animal products, with leaders at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, highlighting their inspiring careers and influential choices.

“With more than 65 million followers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who are inspiring millions of people to go their way and let love rule by keeping animals off their plates,” PETA’s senior vice president Lisa Lange detailed in a statement.

“PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 are showing the world what it means to thrive on planet-protecting, plant-powered meals,” PETA declared.

Both singers have previously talked about their diet, making an effort to maintain a vegan lifestyle and encouraging their fans to try it. Kravitz previously stated that starting his vegan journey was “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals.”

Anitta revealed in 2019 that she made adjustments to her diet, becoming plant-based after watching the popular documentary ‘Cowspiracy,’ which explains how animal agriculture is the leading cause of “deforestation, water consumption and pollution.”

PETA has included many other celebrities in past years, including Lizzo, Jessica Chastain and Billie Eilish, who recently took some time from her tour to discuss sustainability and greening practices during a climate event in London.