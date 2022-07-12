Anitta reveals she was diagnosed with endometriosis; suggests people visit several doctors

Anitta is one of the most popular Latina singers, and although she has a fantastic career, something is affecting her peace. The Brazilian singer opened up about her recent health struggles, revealing via social media that she was diagnosed with endometriosis.

According to the 29-year-old star, her diagnosis comes after previous doctors misread her symptoms. Anitta shared a series of Tweets in her native language saying that she’s “at the height of the most unbelievable events of my life, one after another, like a flurry of blessings,” but is having a hard time enjoying her accomplishments because of her disorder.

©Will Vendramini





“We need to talk about endometriosis,” she Tweeted. “Does anyone besides me suffer from recurrent cystitis and have tried every medicine, technique, laser, botox, etc., to not die of pain 24 hours after a sexual act?” she asked.

The “Envolver” and “Girl From Rio” singer continued explaining she spoke with a doctor while caring for her father, who was in the hospital. “I went to stay with my father at the hospital,” she said, referring to the time her father was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. “I told my dear friend, angel doctor, who runs everything there, that I’m frequently dying of pain.“

According to Anitta, following the conversation, the doctor did some tests. “The doctor (sent by a guardian angel) did an MRI, and there it was. ENDOMETRIOSIS,” she said. “The next day, she sent me to a specialist to run all the other necessary exams.”

Anitta also took time to call out to some publications that took her condition and made assumptions for ratings. “One time, I said in a podcast or some other interview that I suffered from terrible honeymoon cystitis,” she said.

To her surprise, her comment made headlines, and she began seeing articles explaining “How to avoid Anitta’s UTI.”