Enjoy your vagina without worrying about infections! Learn how to take your intimate wellness to another level

Have you ever taken a bath, showered, or had sexual intercourse and then got an infection or started noticing a funky smell? That’s because Vaginas are more than a genital area; they are complex and packed with an ever-changing ecosystem. Therefore, your intimate wellness should never be an afterthought!

“I think many people with vaginas just find to be very confusing and embarrassing,” says Lauren Steinberg, founder of the feminine sexual wellness brand, Queen V. “So what we’ve done is we’ve broken feminine hygiene or intimate wellness down into three steps. Number one is maintaining everything fresh and your microbiome balanced. Step two is helping your ‘V’ and then step three is enjoying your ‘V’ without worrying about infections.”

©Queen V



The brand’s motto is that every vagina should be treated like a queen, so their easy-to-follow three-step process was formulated to be a support and aid when needed.

According to Steinberg, education is fundamental, so knowing your body is necessary. “When we go shopping for washes, you see that everything is pH balanced. So we decided to take it a step further and make our products microbiome friendly,” she told HOLA! USA. “That means that our body has tons of different microbiome, and it can be really confusing, so we trademarked the term Micro-V-iome, which refers to your vaginal microbiome.”

These microbes can be both helpful and potentially harmful. They are also different, making treating bacteria a personalized experience, especially when maintaining, helping, or enjoying your vagina. “You have your good bacteria and bad bacteria, and most of the time when infection occurs, it is because there’s an overgrowth of the bad bacteria,” she says.

©Queen V



“Nobody needs to use these products because vaginas are a self cleanser,” Lauren clarifies. “Queen V is just a support. If you don’t want dryness or go to the gym and don’t have time to shower, you can clean the vulva with our wipes and avoid infection. The thing about vaginal infections is there are so many different ways to get them, and it’s annoying, even if you’re showering or taking a bubble bath.”