Demi Lovato wears all black outfit in new photos

Demi Lovato is in her goth era. The singer and actress shared some photos of herself wearing a stunning black outfit.

The post was captioned simply with a black heart emoji and shows Lovato wearing black from head to toe. She has a long sleeved crop top with some straps on it and some black slacks. She apired the look with heels, a black purse and some sunglasses that perfectly match her black bob cut.

Following the release of her new record, “Holy Fvck,” Lovato has been wearing all black and sporting all sorts of edgy hairstyles. Lovato appears to be making some new music that will continue on with this rock trend, as it shows by her TikTok account, where she shared some updates with her fans.

Lovato’s “Holy Fvkc” debuted at #7 but dropped spots rapidly. It’s the first album where she didn’t have a song that landed in Billboard’s Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100. Despite this, many fans and musicians are loving Lovato’s new music and Lovato has put care into crafting something that’s different and that honors the roots of this new stage of her career. She’s brought onstage performers like Ashley Simpson, a big inspiration for this record, and Nita Strauss, a guitarist who was a part of Alice Cooper’s band.