Premios Lo Nuestro 2023 to feature performances from Tini, Sebastián Yatra, and more

This year’s “Premios Lo Nuestro” awards are edging closer and closer. The awards show, which is the longest-running Latin music awards show and a beloved program for fans of all Spanish musical genres, will be celebrating its 35th consecutive year.

©Courtesy of TelevisaUnivision



Paulina Rubio will be performing and serving as host

The show will feature multiple incredible moments, among them, the first live TV performance of icon Gloria Trevi, and a joint performance by Christian Nodal and Tini.

“Regional Mexican star Christian Nodal will deliver the TV debut of his soon-to-be-released single Cumbión Dolido. Then Argentine Pop sensation Tini will join him for the unforgettable TV premiere of their most recent collaboration Por el Resto de Tu Vida. Nodal has 7 nods this year, and 8 previous PREMIO LO NUESTRO award wins including ‘Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican’ for 4 consecutive years. Tini is nominated for ‘Remix of the Year,’” shares the press release.

The show will be hosted by Paulina Rubio and Sebastian Yatra, who are also scheduled to perform. Both will debut new songs, with Rubio taking the stage to debut her new single and Yatra performing his new song, which premieres on February 16th. Prince Royce will also perform.

©Courtesy of TelevisaUnivision



Sebastian Yatra will also be performing and hosting

“Premios Lo Nuestro” will be hosted at the Miami Dade Arena, and will air on Univision on February 23rd, at 8/7c. As the show’s date approaches, more artists, hosts and performers will be revealed.