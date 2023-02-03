Ricky Martin bares it all in throwback tour video

As he prepares for a new and special tour, Ricky Martin is reminiscing about his concerts in 2011. The singer shared one of the transition videos from his MAS Tour, which shows him naked and covered in paint.

The clip was likely used to give Martin some time to change outfits and get ready for a new block in his concert. It shows him naked and covered in paint as the clip is artfully cropped to the beat of some drums. “Mas tour transition video,” he captioned the post, crediting Carlos Perez for the video and David Cabrera for the music.

Ricky Martin’s Mas Tour took place in 2011, following the release of his record “Musica + Alma + Sexo.” The world tour landed in the Top 50 Worldwide Tours of 2011, and visited 28 countries in North America, Europe and South America. It concluded in November 12, in his hometown of Puerto Rico.

Martin is prepping for his Tour Sinfonico, with stops in Uruguay and Argentina, kicking off on February 24. The tour will feature some of Martin’s most iconic songs accompanied by an orchestra made up of 60 musicians. “I can’t wait until the holidays are over so I can make this announcement. I wanted to let you know that we will be visiting South America earlier than expected. Uruguay, are you ready? Argentina, I’ll see you soon!” wrote Martin in late December.

Martin’s Tour Sinfonico kicked off last July, with Martin hosting two sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, with an orchestra led by Gustavo Dudamel. Some of the songs that were performed include “Tal Vez”, “Fuego de Noche, Nieve de Dia”, and more.