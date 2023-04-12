Kendall Jenner welcomes spring in thong bikini: Fans wonder if Bad Bunny took the pics

Kendall Jenner is celebrating the beginning of Spring in the best possible way. The model took a series of photos basking in the sun following days of rain in Los Angeles, wearing a two-piece yellow floral thong bikini.

The reality star also wore a rust-colored hat from her 818 Tequila brand, completing the summer-ready look with a pair of sunglasses. Kendall shared pics while tanning on a lawn chair, seemingly from her home in California.

The 27-year-old seems to be a fan of this style of bikini, as she previously shared similar photos wearing variations of the same swimsuit. Kendall decided not to write a caption on her Instagram post, however, fans of the model went on to comment with bunny emojis, alluding to her new romance with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

“The PR sun is warmer than Phoenix,” one person wrote, about Kendall’s previous relationship with Devin Booker, a player of the Phoenix Suns. “Did Bad Bunny take the photo?” someone else commented.

The new Hollywood couple was recently spotted going on a romantic adventure, changing the party scene for a horseback ride. The photos were obtained by TMZ and show the two while out on a date at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center.

The pair were first linked together back in March when the celebrity gossip website Deux Moi reported that the two were kissing in a club. And while they usually avoid being photographed while on a date, it seems paparazzi did their best to get the exclusive photo.