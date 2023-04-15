Kendall Jenner dances to Bad Bunny during his Coachella performance: WATCH

Kendall Jenner proved to be a supportive girlfriend. The supermodel was spotted attending Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance at Coachella, showing off her best dance moves as she watched him from the crowd.

Fans of the singer were wondering if Kendall was going to be attending the first weekend of the popular music festival, as the pair have been seen together multiple times, and speculation keeps growing around their new romance.

A new video shows Kendall with a group of friends, dancing to Bad Bunny’s hit song ‘Después de la Playa.’ It seems she was having a lot of fun, smiling and spinning around with her hands in the air.

Kendall Jenner during the show of Bad Bunny at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/gaLrLEj0g0 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny also took a moment to talk about the recent headlines, asking his fans to stop believing everything that was rumored about him. And while he didn’t give many details, fans think he was probably referring to his upcoming projects and recent lawsuit. “I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella,” Bad Bunny wrote on social media before taking the stage on Friday night.

“Latinos are on trend and Kendall knows it,” one person wrote in Spanish, while someone else commented, “Honestly it looks like they are having a good time.” Online users also commented on Kendall’s dance skills, with many suggesting she had been getting lessons from the Puerto Rican artist himself, and others saying she might need more practice to perfect her Merengue moves.