Kim Kardashian shared a rare glimpse into the Met Gala after-party

The much anticipated Met Gala took place last week and we’re still coming off of fashion cloud 9. Over the course of the past week, photos from celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian have popped up on Instagram giving the public a glimpse into fashion’s biggest event as well as its after-party.
While everyone swooned over the Met Gala looks, the after-party fashion was just as spectacular. Kardashian made headlines for her Balenciaga blacked out look and her after party Catwoman-esque fit was just as worthy of turning heads. Earlier this week, the 40-year-old shared several black and white pictures of the after-party fun.
In her post captioned, “After Party” Kardashian shared several photos that consisted of her, sister Kendall Jenner, and friend Hailey Bieber. The SKIMS founder posed with her group wearing a sleek black onesie and a black mask over her eyes. The group was sitting amongst a room full of people and in one photo, Bieber was seen pouring some of Kendall’s 818 Tequila into her glass.
In other photos, the 40-year-old was seen laughing and in conversation with other friends. In the last several slides, the reality star was seen posing on set in front of a black backdrop in her after-party outfit. Another picture showed her outside surrounded by paparazzi and flashing cameras.
The post received almost 4 million likes, proving that her fans and followers love getting a behind the scenes look into how celebrities party.