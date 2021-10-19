What Devin Booker said to make Kendall Jenner feel “personally attacked”

Kendall Jenner doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with taking shortcuts, but her boyfriend might.

On Monday, October 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave fans a sneak peek into what she’s been up to as we roll into her “favorite time of the year.” The model is prepping for Halloween on her Instagram Stories, writing, “time to get serious,” as she posted a picture of a jack-o‘-lantern carving station that was set up in her backyard.

Following her preview, the reality star went on to share a video of her two finished pumpkins, with one looking similar to Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas and the other pumpkin smiling wide with a goofy grin. She tagged her boyfriend Devin Booker’s name next to the former, signifying that was his.

Unfortunately for Kendall, the Phoenix Suns star wasn’t gonna let his girl get away with taking all the credit for her pumpkin, going to Twitter to seemingly call her out.

“Pumpkin don’t count if you used a stencil,” he wrote in a tweet. While he didn’t tag Jenner, fans were able to connect the dots since she had just been posting about their pumpkin carving adventures. She also went on to retweet the statement, joking, “I feel personally attacked.”

i feel personally attacked https://t.co/p8uFlWmIky — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 19, 2021

If it wasn’t already clear how much the supermodel loves the Halloween season, she took to Instagram to post even more recent photos, writing in her caption, “i thrive at this time of year.”

Included in the photos is one snap of Kendall’s feet, in which she’s wearing the Nike Dunk SB Low Freddy Krueger, blood-spattered sneakers inspired by the Nightmare on Elm Street character.