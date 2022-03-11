Cardi B’s busy schedule conflicts with her lead role debut in ‘Assisted Living’

After securing her first leading role in a movie, Cardi B’s busy schedule conflicts with the production’s agenda. The Dominican descent rapper was set to star in Hollywood’s comedy Assisted Living, but she reportedly backed out one week before filming.

According to Deadline, Paramount Players informed the rest of the cast and crew that they are pausing production. As reported by the publication, Cardi’s exit is due to her “overextended” itinerary.

Assisted Living is written by Kay Oyegun and tells the story of Amber, a small-time thief “struggling to contain the fall-out from a robbery gone wrong. Desperate to outrun the cops and her crew, Amber dresses up as an elderly woman and hides out in her estranged granny’s nursing home.”

The rapper isn’t new to the big screen, and she understands the commitment of filming. The mom of two and businesswoman tested the acting waters with a role in the 2019 Jennifer Lopez drama Hustlers and another small role in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga.

Cardi hasn’t made any comments regarding her withdrawal from the film to date.