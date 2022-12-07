Jillian Mercado shares how the Metaverse can bring opportunities for people with disabilities, representation, and more

It’s 2022, and we are officially living with the Metaverse. While Meta is still at its earliest stages of development, they are making it a goal to create more accessible entry points into the future of tech for communities that have been historically excluded. One of the ways is with the Metaverse Culture Series: Tercera Cultura. The installment, which includes “Nuevo Norte” in Meta Horizon Worlds, explores the dimensions of Latinx family structure from the first culture (generational, familial) to the second culture (inside the immediate home) and third culture (a blend of both) with room for the youngest generation to bring their community into the future.

They also released a Tercera Culture docu short that featured Latinx culture shifters exploring identity, and authentic expression. One of those powerhouses in the documentary was Jillian Mercado, a Dominican physically disabled Latinx model, actress, and advocate for greater representation in the industry. HOLA! Had the opportunity to enter the Metaverse for our first interview in virtual reality, where we talked to Mercado about the different opportunities the Metaverse can bring, what representation means to her, about her cultura, and more.



We’re here, we’re in the metaverse. So this can be a very confusing thing to try and explain to someone. How would you explain this collaboration? Oh, it’s the, it’s the future. It’s creating, what the generations will be a part of, you know? It’s a blank slate to like express yourself and, be creative and imaginary to like the highest degrees. So it’s whatever you want it to be. It’s your creation. There are alot of artists that are apart of this. What kind of opportunities do you see arising in the metaverse as time goes on? I’m such a fashion girl, so I would hope to see that aspect of fashion shows and even interviews like this, maybe having talk shows in the metaverse. Business-wise, like having shops. So if people’s actual artwork was being sold here to having tangible income and money, that would be amazing. Cause that would just open up such a big opportunity for people who may not have the finance to travel, or to have business meetings in other countries, or to even physically. As far as my community, the disability community goes, a lot of people just aren’t able to access things and places. So to have a space where they’re able to do it in the comforts of their home is such a beautiful situation where they won’t feel left out. And all we want is to feel included in anything that we want to do.