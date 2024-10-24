Prince Albert joined by daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi at Princess Grace Awards Gala

Prince Albert of Monaco had his daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi by his side at the 2024 Princess Grace Awards Gala. The father-daughter duo attended the event held at The Pierre in New York City on Oct. 23. The evening celebrated 40 years of the Princess Grace Awards, which support emerging artists in theater, dance and film with career-advancing grants.

The pair were all smiles as they posed for photos. Jazmin, 32, wore a voluminous one-shoulder gown in metallic floral brocade by Alex Teih Couture and Alex Soldier jewelry to the black-tie event. Jazmin revealed on her Instagram that she did her hair herself for the occasion and penned, "A reason for the season celebrating my Grandmothers legacy, love and support for the arts and artists @princessgraceus 40 years strong!"

Jazmin is Prince Albert's eldest child. His Serene Highness shares his firstborn with Tamara Rotolo. Albert is also a father to his and wife Princess Charlene's 9-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as 21-year-old son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, whose mother is Nicole Coste.

In Jazmin's first interview back in 2015, Harper's Bazaar reported that Prince Albert's older daughter didn't visit Monaco until she was 11 years old. "I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," she told the outlet. "Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."

Jazmin shares her middle name "Grace" with her late paternal grandmother, Princess Grace of Monaco. "One of my first and fondest memories involving my grandmother was watching High Society," Jazmin previously told Harper's Bazzar. "It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I'm passionate about acting, singing, and dancing," she added. "I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goose-bumps moment for me."