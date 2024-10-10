Princess Caroline and daughters Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra make stylish trio out in Monte-Carlo

Princess Caroline enjoyed a night out with her two daughters, Charlotte Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra of Hanover this week. The trio attended the 2024 Prince Pierre Foundation Awards ceremony on Tuesday at the Opéra Garnier in Monte-Carlo.

Charlotte, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for Chanel, and her younger sister Princess Alexandra looked chic in black and white ensembles alongside their mom, who was stylishly dressed in a black dress and matching jacket. Hello Monaco and New My Royals published photos of the Princess, 67, and her girls from the outing.

Caroline is president of The Prince Pierre Foundation, which aims to promote contemporary art. The foundation was established in 1966 by Caroline's father, Prince Rainier III, in honor of his father, Prince Pierre, who was a patron of literature and the arts. His great-granddaughter Charlotte, 38, is a lover of literature, and the co-founder of Les Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco.

Caroline's elder daughter opened up about her love for reading in 2021 Chanel YouTube video. "For me, going into a bookshop is like going into a sweet shop," Charlotte shared (translated to English). "I want to buy everything, to take as many books as I can carry. And I can never decide which book I'm going to read, so I take more and more. I never feel guilty about it, because I tell myself it's not so bad to be addicted to books. And as a result, I read a lot of books at the same time."

Charlotte is Caroline's second child. She and her brothers, Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi, are Caroline's kids from her second marriage to Stefano Casiraghi, while Princess Alexandra, 25, is the Princess' youngest child, whom she shares with her third husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover.