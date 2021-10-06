Charlotte Casiraghi shows off short haircut at fashion show

Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi has said goodbye to her long tresses! The 35-year-old member of the Monégasque royal family showed off her short hairdo on Tuesday at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Charlotte Casiraghi attended the Chanel fashion show on Oct. 5

Charlotte, whose brunette locks used to fall past her shoulders now rest just above them. The mom of two looked characteristically chic for the outing wearing a white dress featuring florals on the sleeves from Chanels’ cruise 2021/22 collection.

Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece was pictured sitting in the front row joined by French actress Alma Jodorowsky, Kristine Froseth and Lily-Rose Depp.

Charlotte’s short hair was seen in Chanel’s fourth Rendez-vous littéraire [Literary Rendezvous] last week. Grace Kelly’s eldest granddaughter is an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house.