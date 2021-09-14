Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella spend time with ‘auntie’ Princess Caroline

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco enjoyed quality time with their cousin Charlotte Casiraghi and aunt Princess Caroline over the weekend. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s six-year-old twins visited the Monaco International Dog Show on Saturday with their royal relatives, including Mélanie-Antoinette De Massy, daughter of Caroline’s late first cousin Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy.

Le Prince Héréditaire Jacques et la Princesse Gabriella ont visité l’exposition canine internationale de Monaco qui se... Posted by Palais Princier de Monaco - Prince's Palace of Monaco on Saturday, September 11, 2021

Gabriella was pictured in a wheelchair sporting a pink cast on her right leg. Despite her injury, the little Princess appeared to be in good spirits holding dogs during the show.

Princess Charlene, who has been recovering in Africa from an infection she contracted back in May, shared photos from her son and daughter’s outing, writing: “Spending time with their auntie HRH Princess Caroline and their cousins at the annual dog show….❤️🙏.”

The family outing came days after Jacques and Gabriella returned to school. The young Prince and Princess attended their first day of school at François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB) last Monday, according to the Monaco Tribune.

Prior to their return to school, Jacques and Gabriella visited their mother in Africa. Charlene celebrated her long-awaited reunion with her kids and husband with a post on Instagram, while also revealing that Gabriella had given herself a haircut. Alongside the pictures, the former Olympic swimmer wrote: “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️(Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!) Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈.”