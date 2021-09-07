Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s twins return to school

It’s back to school for Monaco’s Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s six-year-old twins attended their first day of school at François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB), a private Catholic institution on Monday, per the Monaco Tribune.

©Getty Images



Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco returned to school on Sept. 6

The brother-sister duo twinned in their school uniforms wearing red polo shirts and face masks. Gabriella, who recently gave herself a haircut, also opted for a black headband for her first day.

The young Prince and Princess were accompanied by their father, as seen in pictures published by New My Royals. Charlene, who has marked her kids’ first day of school in the past with photos of their backpacks and her twins hugging, was no doubt sad to miss the special day. The former Olympic swimmer has been in Africa recovering from a ENT infection that she contracted back in May.

Earlier this year, Albert opened up to People Royals magazine about homeschooling his and Charlene’s children. “They’re not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I’ll have a little problem with!” he said.

At the time, Grace Kelly’s son revealed that Jacques and Gabriella were “very curious about geography and science.” He said, “We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system.”

A few days before their return to school, the twins joined their father on a visit to Dublin, Ireland. The trip followed Charlene’s hospitalization. The mom of two was rushed to the hospital last week after collapsing due to complications from her infection, but has since been discharged. Gabriella, Jacques and Albert reunited with the Princess in Africa last month. Charlene celebrated their long-awaited reunion with pictures on her Instagram writing, “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️.”