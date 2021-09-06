Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella visit Ireland with dad Prince Albert

Prince Albert of Monaco was accompanied by his twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on his trip to Dublin last Friday (Sept. 3). During the trip to Ireland, the trio paid a visit to Trinity College, where they toured the Old Library.

“The Sovereign was presented with a scroll in recognition of His contribution as a benefactor to the conservation of the old library of Trinity College. A dedication ceremony for a frieze bearing the names of Their Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene also took place. This inscription can be found on the University Benefactors Wall located in the Dining Hall,” the palace wrote on Facebook alongside photos from the trip.

“A frieze bearing the name of HSH Prince Albert II was also unveiled in the gallery of the Long Room of the old library alongside the founding donors of the library,” the palace added. “This visit to Dublin is an extension of the existing links between Trinity College and Monaco. It also marks the 60th anniversary of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace‘s state visit in 1961 and the 10th anniversary of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s first state visit in 2011.”

The six-year-old twins, who twinned sporting face masks, were pictured adorably holding hands in one image. Prince Jacques wore jeans teamed with a blue blazer and white button-down shirt for the outing. Meanwhile, Gabriella stepped out in a black and red dress said to be from Jacadi.

While celebrating her long-awaited reunion with her husband and children last month, Princess Charlene revealed that her daughter had cut her own hair. “Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!),” the mom of two captioned pictures showing off Gabriella’s DIY bangs. “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈.”

The former Olympic swimmer was “thrilled” to be reunited with her family in Africa, where she has been recovering from an infection she contracted back in May. Albert recently told People magazine that his wife was “ready to come home,” however Charlene was taken to the hospital by ambulance last week after “collapsing due to complications” from her severe ear, nose, and throat infection.

A spokesperson for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA) told HOLA! USA on Friday that the royal had since been discharged and was stable. Per News24, Charlene, who was admitted under an alias, was discharged on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said: “Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.”