Princess Charlene has been discharged from hospital

Princess Charlene of Monaco has left the hospital. Following news on Friday that the royal, 43, had been taken by ambulance after collapsing earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA) told HOLA! USA, “HSH is stable and has been discharged from hospital.” The foundation did not disclose when the royal was discharged.

Princess Charlene has been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson for PCMFSA told HOLA! USA

However, News24 reported that Charlene, who was admitted under an alias, was discharged Thursday. PCMFSA released a statement on Friday revealing that Prince Albert’s wife “was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May,” adding, “The Princess’ medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed that the Princess is stable.”

According to Channel24, the palace told Netwerk24 that Charlene “was due to undergo another procedure” on Sept. 3 “before she suddenly collapsed.” “The princess is currently recovering in South Africa where her medical team advised she does not travel until all the necessary procedures have been completed,” the palace said in a statement to the outlet.

The royal mom of two underwent a four-hour operation last month. Charlene has been recovering in Africa since she contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May. The Princess told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener in July that she was initially supposed to be in Africa “for 10 to 12 days.”

Prince Albert recently said that his wife is ready to come home to Monaco

“Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she said. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”

Prince Albert recently told People magazine that Charlene is “ready to come home.” He said, “She’s ready. She’s jokingly said that she’s ready to stowaway on a ship to come back to Europe.”