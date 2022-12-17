New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Quevedo, Rosalía, Locos Por Juana, and more

2022 is almost over, and it’s been a great year for music. There are only a couple of weeks left, and artists are still pumping out new songs. Get your weekend started, and check out some new music from a variety of genres.
1. Quevedo, Myke Towers - Playa Del Inglés
Quevedo and Myke Towers team up for “Playa Del Inglés.” The song comes with a fun music video starring the singers that gained over 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.
2. ROSALÍA, Cardi B - DESPECHÁ RMX
ROSALÍA’s surprise Despecha remix with Cardi B is here. The singer surprised fans with the remix, asking fans on December 14 who they thought would be on the track.
3. Locos Por Juana
Locos Por Juana releases the ever-so-catchy “Tu Sonrisa.” The upbeat, feel-good reggae love song will instantly uplift you. Itawe, the group’s lead singer and songwriter said in a press release, “Tu Sonrisa talks about the most Beautiful expression, the smile. It talks about the importance of being happy and how a simple smile can change the world. It is the perfect vaccine to heal the world.”
4. Virlán García, Angel Cervantes - “El Chamaquito.”
Regional Mexican star, Virlán Garcia collaborates with rising star Angel Cervantes for, “El Chamaquito.” Virlán combined guitars from northern Mexico with a reggae rhythm, along with synthesizers giving a catchy and unique sound. A clip of the song was actually leaked and went viral on social networks. “I noticed that a lot of people liked it and they insisted we release a full version so much that we said: Wow, let this be their Christmas present,” Garcia said in a press release.
5. Måneskin - LA FINE
The Italian rock band Måneskin releases “LA FINE.” The song will be featured on their upcoming album RUSH! It’s a rock and roll banger full of guitar shredding, sick percussion, and a fun beat.5. Måneskin - LA FINE.
6. ¿Téo? - In the Essence
Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo? Releases his new song “In the Essence. The sensual track showcases Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop, and alternative music. “The inspiration for this song really comes from the ability to get lost in the presence of life, whether in love or creativity,” ¿Téo? Said in a press release. “Creativity, for me, really stems from being in touch with that essence. I always liked the idea of making an all-English record inspired by reggaetón. I was happy that this song naturally fulfilled that concept, especially within the world I’m creating for this next album.”
7. Flo Rida - No Bad Days
Flo Rida continues his surprising but entertaining dive into country music with “No Bad Day.” Featuring Jimmie Allen its a feel good track that will leave you with a smile.
8. Lil Benjas
Mexican artist Lil Benjas releases “Cascadas.” The classic R&B rhythms will have you grooving while the story has you thinking about love. Love is all we think when we hear “Cascadas”, love and attachment are what this song makes us feel. Produced by Zenei, Triptrip, and Kenzzo, “Cascadas” presents a new phase of Lil Benjas.
9. Aron Luix
Breakout artist ARON LUIX has Gen-Z captivated on TikTok. Continuing his dream of making music, Aron debuts his last single of the year, “TRAVIESA.” The song experiments with different melodies with a gentle guitar melody, a reggaeton beat, and a pop sound.
10. The Weeknd
The Weeknd collaborates with Avatar: The Way of The Water releasing “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength). Co-produced by Swedish House Mafia and Simon Franglen it has an ethereal EDM sound.