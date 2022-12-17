New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Quevedo, Rosalía, Locos Por Juana, and more

2022 is almost over, and it’s been a great year for music. There are only a couple of weeks left, and artists are still pumping out new songs. Get your weekend started, and check out some new music from a variety of genres.

1. Quevedo, Myke Towers - Playa Del Inglés

Quevedo and Myke Towers team up for “Playa Del Inglés.” The song comes with a fun music video starring the singers that gained over 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

2. ROSALÍA, Cardi B - DESPECHÁ RMX

ROSALÍA’s surprise Despecha remix with Cardi B is here. The singer surprised fans with the remix, asking fans on December 14 who they thought would be on the track.



3. Locos Por Juana

Locos Por Juana releases the ever-so-catchy “Tu Sonrisa.” The upbeat, feel-good reggae love song will instantly uplift you. Itawe, the group’s lead singer and songwriter said in a press release, “Tu Sonrisa talks about the most Beautiful expression, the smile. It talks about the importance of being happy and how a simple smile can change the world. It is the perfect vaccine to heal the world.”



4. Virlán García, Angel Cervantes - “El Chamaquito.”

Regional Mexican star, Virlán Garcia collaborates with rising star Angel Cervantes for, “El Chamaquito.” Virlán combined guitars from northern Mexico with a reggae rhythm, along with synthesizers giving a catchy and unique sound. A clip of the song was actually leaked and went viral on social networks. “I noticed that a lot of people liked it and they insisted we release a full version so much that we said: Wow, let this be their Christmas present,” Garcia said in a press release.