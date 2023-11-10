A night of innovation and gratitude at the 2023 Ponce De León Awards in Miami

Last week, the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 Ponce De León Awards, at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami during their traditional anniversary gala, marking its 43rd edition this year. The gala shined a spotlight on technology and renewable energy, underlining the transformative impact of these sectors on the future. NTT DATA Europe & Latam was honored as the Company of the Year, and Anthony Carroll, President of Powin, received the Executive of the Year award.

During a speech at the gala, Mónica Vázquez, President of the Chamber and General Director of ABANCA in the United States, remarked, “NTT DATA and Anthony exemplify the spirit of excellence and dedication that we greatly appreciate. They have not only demonstrated exceptional business acumen but have also added immeasurable value to the partnership between our two great nations.”

The event brought together distinguished business leaders from the Spanish-American community.

The joyous photographs captured not only professional achievements but also the camaraderie within the Spainish and American communities in South Florida. The evening echoed principles for success, emphasizing the value of surrounding oneself with good people, practicing kindness, and listening to diverse perspectives.

Executive of the Year award

In a LinkedIn post the executive, Anthony Carroll, reflected on two decades in the U.S. and expressed heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Amanda Katsman, and the Powin family, emphasizing the importance of personal connections beyond professional success. He wrote, “It was a great honor to receive the Ponce De Leon Award last week from the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce!”

“There are many things that come to mind now, after 20 years of chasing dreams (and making some of them true!) in the United States, but never forgetting how much I owe Spain and its culture and people for being where I am today” -Anthony Carroll -

Anthony Carroll and his wife Amanda Katsman at the 2023 Ponce De León Awards in Miami.

Anthony was born into a Scottish working-class family and then moved to Spain to study. He played a pivotal role in transforming Power Electronics into a global leader in renewable energy. With leadership roles at Schneider Electric and Siemens Gamesa, Anthony consistently bridged European expertise with the entrepreneurial spirit of the United States. Today, as the President of Powin, he is behind the company’s global growth, soaring from $300 million in revenue in 2021 to over $2.2 billion in 2022. The recent acquisition of EKS Energy further underscores his commitment to fostering ties between the United States and Spain.

Company of the Year award

Víctor Sierra, CEO of NTT DATA also commented on the recognition. “I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce for awarding us with the Ponde de Leon, Company of the Year award. We are immensely proud to be recognized for our dedication and commitment to promoting international business relationships and for the transformative work we do on a global scale in Europe & Latin America.”

©Courtesy



Víctor Sierra, CEO of NTT DATA shared his gratitude for the recognition.

NTT DATA is a prominent player in the global information technology sector and a top-10 industry leader. The company boasts a significant impact, generating more than $30 billion in IT services worldwide.

