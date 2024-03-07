From Cafecito to Sunscreen: Miami Creators gathered at iconic Cuban landmark to promote suncare

Under the Miami sun, a group of local content creators gathered for a cafecito and a chat about skincare. This event took them to the heart of Miami’s cultural scene: Café Versailles‘ La Ventanita. This iconic coffee window has been a staple in the city for over half a century, serving up authentic Cuban cuisine alongside the much-needed cafecito.

The event was hosted by Luly Valls, known as the Croqueta Queen and the granddaughter of the owner of the famous Cuban venue, and attended by a group of Miami influencers including:

PauTips: This Miami-based Colombian blogger has 8M followers on Instagram and 2.5M on TikTok. Known for her adorable dog, Cookie the Pom, she’s a favorite among beauty lovers.

Vale Genta: Hailing from Peru, Vale Genta started on Vine and has since collaborated with stars like Lele Pons. With 1.4M followers on Instagram and 875.2K on TikTok, she shares beauty tips and runs her own clothing brand.

Alexandra Olavarria: A TV host and influencer, Alexa brings over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. With 409K followers on Instagram and 53.2K on TikTok, she's a familiar face on social media and on-air at Telemundo NBC.

Karina Salmen: As a fashion blogger and content creator, Karina, with 116K followers on Instagram and 81.1K on TikTok, is known for her chic style and insightful beauty advice. She also co-founded The Mom Club, catering to fellow moms looking for fashion and lifestyle inspiration.

Daniella Urbay: A Latina TV personality, known for hosting Univision’s Escandalo TV and Sal y Pimienta. She’s also a @victoriassecret Ambassador and has 84.2K followers on Instagram.



Partnering with dermatolagist approved brand, Neutrogena, the pop-up event offered complimentary SPF samples of Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+ and the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Serum SPF 60+. Their brand and creators’ mutual goal to share the importance of sun protection against UVA and UVB rays, which is is just as essential as the ritual of our morning cafecito.

These beauty creators gathered in Miami and set out to remind audiences about daily suncare

Armed with this knowledge, the creators set out to educate their 305 followers about the necessity of a daily suncare regiment for self-care and protection under the Miami sun. That way the sunshine is more charm than harm!

