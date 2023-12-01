This week in Los Angeles influential personalities came together for an extraordinary evening honoring Latino Leaders. This exclusive dinner, featured individuals from the 2023 TIME Latino Leaders List, recognizing their impactful contributions to shaping America’s future.

The event featured speeches and appearances from renowned figures such as actress Eva Longoria, labor leader Dolores Huerta, author Elizabeth Acevedo, The Honest Company CEO Carla Vernón, NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

According to TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, the publication has been featuring prominent U.S.-based Latino Leaders who are driving change across many industries. In her opening remarks at the event she said, “Tonight, we’re gathered together to honor the work they are doing to transform industries, uplift communities, and shape the future of America.”

Scroll below to read standout and uplifting quotes from this remarkable evening, highlighting the achievements, strength and resilience of the Latin community in the U.S.