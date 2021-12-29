Selena Gomez’s tattoo artist shares a close up of her latest ink

A few weeks ago, we reported on Selena Gomez’s new mysterious ink, now her New York-based tattoo artist, Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, known for his work with Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and more, took social media to share a snapshot —in color —of the final result.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” he captioned the photo on Instagram. “Thank you for always being wonderful🖤.”

The watercolor piece goes from the star’s neck, trailing between her shoulder blades. The new ink is Gomez’s 16th tattoo. Selena started decorating her body in 2012. The “Baila Conmigo” singer inked a tiny music note on her wrist, and after that, she fell in love and started accumulating other small pieces.

For the first time, in 2019, Selena Gomez put the tiny tattoos to rest and got inked her biggest yet. The star got prayer hands on her left thigh. Once again, the design was inked by Bang Bang.

Fans started praising the tattoo artist and wondering the meaning behind the beautifull artwork. “So beautiful, I wonder what‘s the meaning behind it 🔥❤️😍,” a fan wrote. While another person went ahead and requested insight: “@bangbangnyc can you explain the concept here? Beautiful tattoo and job well done! @selenagomez.”