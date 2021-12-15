Selena Gomez inks her 16th tattoo! The singer chose her upper back for her addition

Selena Gomez is collecting ink! Although the 29-year-old actress, singer, producer, and businesswoman rarely goes crazy with the size of her tattoos and tends to keep them small and cute, this time, she chose a more prominent design on her upper back.

Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy, a celebrity tattoo artist based in New York, known for his work with Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, and more, took social media to share a snapshot of Selena posing in a moody ambiance.

©Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy GALLERY



Selena Gomez inks her 16th tattoo!

The blackwork piece goes from the star’s neck, trailing between her shoulder blades. The new ink is Gomez’s 16th tattoo.

Selena started decorating her body in 2012. The “Baila Conmigo” singer inked a tiny music note on her wrist, and after that, she fell in love and started accumulating other small pieces. “It‘s a music note,” Gomez told Access Hollywood. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life.”

©GettyImages GALLERY





“I was named after a singer, I’m a singer, and a lot of other personal reasons,” she explained, referring to the late Selena Quintanilla.

Her second tattoo reads “LXXVI,” and Bang Bang is the artist behind it. According to him, “the tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her.“ Later shared the ink with the caption, ”1976.“ It is believed that the tattoo is a tribute to her mom Mandy Teefey, born in 1976.