Adam Levine debuts brand new face tattoo--check out his new look!

Adam Levine just added another tattoo to his collection--but the placement of his latest ink might surprise you.

While the Maroon 5 singer is known for his already-large collection of tattoos, fans were still surprised to see him debut something brand new while on the red carpet with wife Behati Prinsloo. During an appearance in Miami to celebrate AD100 party during Art Basel, Lavine stepped out with a brand new tattoo on his face.

©Adam Levine





The rocker got a single black rose tattooed down his left temple, which could be seen perfectly as he wrapped his arms around his wife’s waist on the red carpet. The ink wasn’t there just a few weeks ago when the singer stepped out for another event on November 18, meaning this tat must be pretty fresh.

While the actual meaning of the ink is still unknown, Adam’s new tat could be a nod to the new rose-hued tequila he and Prinsloo launched earlier this year: Calirosa Tequila. Tequila is typically aged in whiskey barrels, while pink tequila is aged in red wine barrels, giving the beloved beverage it its rose-colored hue.

Prinsloo previously talked to PEOPLE about the couple’s love for pink tequila, leading to their decision to make their own.

“Adam and I love Mexico and first tried a pink tequila when we were in there three or four years ago. We were blown away,” she said. “I had never heard of tequila being aged in red wine barrels so I was thinking, ‘This is crazy! Do they dye it?’”

As for Levine and his ever-growing collection of tattoos, he added multiple new peices to his body this past year. In October, he debuted a butterfly on his neck, and in August, the singer spent 13 hours over the course of two days getting an intricate Japanese-inspired design inked on his right leg by tattoo artist Bill Canales.