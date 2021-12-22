Travis Barker shows off his most cherished ink from ‘favorite tattoo artist’ Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s body might be completely covered in tattoos, but his favorite peice of art is still one of the smallest, simplest additions.

The Blink-182 drummer, who has over 100 tattoos, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 21 to show off his “favorite tattoo.” Of course, his most beloved tat is the one that his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian gave him back in May: the words “I love you” written in her handwriting.

“My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist,” the 46-year-old captioned a snap of his arm where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made her mark. His post also included a link to a YouTube Short, which showed the Poosh founder practicing her penmanship skills on his skin all those months ago.

©Travis Barker





While Barker’s “I love you” tattoo from Kardashian may be his favorite, this actually isn’t the first tattoo the musician has gotten in honor of his fiancée.

Back in April, the Blink-182 drummer got the mother of three‘s name tattooed on his chest, right near his heart. Later this year, in October, celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell covered up the name of Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with a tattoo of a scorpion and a black imprint of Kardashian’s lips.

After reports they were dating late last year, Kourtney and Travis confirmed their relationship on Instagram in February this year. At the time, the reality star posted a subtle relationship announcement, uploading a photo of her hand intertwined with the dummer’s tattooed fist.

In October, Barker proposed to his longtime friend in a romantic proposal on the beach in Montecito, California.

“Since this is Kourtney’s first engagement, it’s of course a big deal,” a source told PEOPLE shortly after the proposal. “Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis‘ kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel.”