Scott Disick reunites with the model he allegedly brought to Costa Rica on a Kardashian family vacation

How to forget the infamous Kardashian family vacation of February 2017? A trip that led to one of the most dramatic Keeping Up with the Kardashians confrontations between Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick.

During the episode aired in May 2017, Kourtney’s ex and father of her kids joined their annual family vacation to Costa Rica and snuck a woman named Chelsea on the trip. However, it is reported that the person is, in fact, model Bella Banos.

Years after the situation and multiple girlfriends, Scott gives the 25-year-old model another try. Disick, 38, was captured on holiday vacation in St. Barts alongside Banos, who proudly showcased her abs wearing a neon green thong bikini.

Over a year ago, in October 2020, Scott and Bella were seen casually hanging out at Nobu Malibu. However, she started making headlines after being identified as Scott‘s uninvited guest back in 2017.

During an interview for InTouch, Bella revealed details of her relationship with the tv personality. “Scott calls me his girl, and we have said ‘I love you,’” she said. ‘’At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We‘re super connected. Scott will call and say, ’I miss you. I want to see you.‘ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.’

Despite Scott is seeing other people and Kourtney being engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker, Disick never discards the possibility of rekindling his relationship with the mother of his three children.

Scott has always been very open to sharing his thoughts on Kourtney’s relationships. However, it seems that Kravis (Kourtney + Travis) has impacted him more than usual, and it is reported that Scott stopped publicly interacting with some of the Kardashians.