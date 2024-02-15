Christian Nodal and Cazzu attend a special wedding on Valentine’s Day

Christian Nodal and Cazzu are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as parents. Inti, their daughter, was born last September, leaving the parents joyful and happy to be exploring a new stage in their lives. Over the past weekend, the two attended the wedding of a family member.

Nodal and Cazzu are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as parents

The two attended the wedding of Florencia Cazzuchelli, Cazzu’s sister, who married Giuliana Bartolomei. Cazzu was thrilled with the wedding, sharing plenty of stories on social media.

“This Sunday we had a dream come true. I think that everything I say will be too little to define everything that happened. I’m gonna need more life to thank every person that gave us this present,” wrote the newlyweds in a joint account on Instagram.

In the message, Florencia and Giuliana made a special mention of Nodal and Cazzu. “We love you,” they wrote. “Thank you for always being this magical and beautiful. I wish everyone in the world knew of your beautiful heart. Forever grateful. I love you, sister,” reads hte post’s caption, which implied they received an amazing present yet kept the details private.

“We love you, Flofy,” wrote Nodal in the comments section. “Married,” wrote Cazzu.

The couple shared many photos, including some alongside Nodal and Cazzu. The two wore all white, as the party’s dress code required, with Nodal wearing some pants and a shirt, and Cazzu wearing a long dress. Inti was also a guest, looking adorable in the arms of her mother, who covered her face to protect her identity.