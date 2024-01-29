Christian Nodal conquered Cazzu’s heart by channeling his inner Romeo

Currently, one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry, Christian Nodal and Cazzu, along with their daughter Inti, have created a beautiful family. However, winning Cazzu’s heart was not easy for Christian Nodal, who resorted to all kinds of tactics to win over the Argentine, even seeking help from Romeo Santos.

In a recent Urbanda interview, the ‘Ya no somos ni seremos’ singer disclosed that his initial attempts to win over the Argentine rapper were met with resistance. “I tried to play the Romeo card as much as I could. Argentine women can be quite challenging; she was leaning towards friendzoning me, but I was determined to give it my all because she was my crush,” he shared.

Nodal and Cazzu have been together since 2022

In order to make an initial connection with Cazzu, the regional Mexican singer informed her ‘that he had a song for her.’ The rapper accepted and responded that she would record without any issue, to which he remarked, ‘I’m heading to Argentina so I can meet you.’ However, this plan fell through as Cazzu was in the midst of preparing her album.

Later, she visited Mexico and reached out to him: “She told me that she was around and wanted to come to the show. I explained the rodeo setting to her; I was extremely excited and also very nervous,” he recounted about their first in-person meeting at the May 2022 rodeo in Metepec, Mexico. “When I opened the car door for her, she got out, and she looked very beautiful, and I said, ‘She has to be mine,’” Christian recalled.

The singer recalls being surprised that Cazzu knew all of his songs. “Moreover, she sang along loudly, and I even started to feel nervous. I had guests that night, and as they began pass by, we still can’t explain how it happened. However, someone from my team told her that she needed to join us because she was invited. We performed a song called ‘Si te falta alguien,’ marking the first time we appeared together on stage.” Like an enamored schoolboy, Nodal held Cazzu’s hand, revealing that “I was trembling, because of the nerves, I didn’t let go, and I realized she is a very centered, very real person.”

A private Los ByBys concert

After that evening at the rodeo, Cazzu suggested going to a concert by one of her favorite bands, Los Bybys, to get to know each other better. But at that time, Nodal was still dealing with the aftermath of his breakup with Belinda, and the controversy around him persisted.

“At that stage, my image was very messed up, and I wanted to take care of it,” Nodal commented. But it doesn’t mean that Cazzu missed seeing her favorite band. “Since I couldn’t go to the concert, I brought Los Bybys to the hotel; we had a private concert there for the two of us.” During that unforgettable date, Christian Nodal sang a song by Espinoza Paz, “because it was the only one I knew, and that’s where the first little kiss happened; we had a great time, we spent the night together.”

Cazzu and Nodal at the 2023 Latin GRAMMY Person of the Year Ceremony

Renting a plane for his team and Romeo Santos‘ help

The next day, Cazzu had to travel, but Nodal did something surprising to spend more time together: “I rented a plane to travel with her team and my team together, and I went to drop her off in New York.”

That wasn’t the end of the details, as Nodal asked the ‘King of Bachata’ himself for a little push in the relationship. “At that time, I had the recording with Romeo Santos, and I was postponing it because I had to win her over; I remember that with Romeo, I said, “Please, tell her she’s my Juliet, poor Romeo, I had him there,” Nodal said with laughter.

After recording and receiving the bachatero’s help, Christian returned home and started creating a song inspired by what he was experiencing with the Argentine, “I made this song ‘Cazzualidades,’ which reflects a lot on our relationship. Sometimes you spend your time planning life, and when someone or something arrives, it breaks everything; it’s the most precious thing that can happen.”