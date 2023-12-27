Year of the ‘8’: The unique vibration and meaning of 2024 in numerology

As we approach 2024, numerologists are excited about what this year may hold. Mainly because 2024 is considered an “8 year” in numerology (two plus two plus four equals eight), a powerful number representing abundance, balance, and success.

In numerology, each number has a unique vibration and meaning, and these vibrations can influence the year’s energy. The number eight is considered particularly auspicious, as it is associated with prosperity and financial success.

In practical terms, 2024 will likely be a year of growth and expansion in many areas of our lives. This could manifest as a time of financial prosperity, career success, or growth and development.

However, it’s important to note that the number eight can also bring challenges and obstacles. This is because the energy of the number eight is strong and intense, and it can sometimes be challenging to handle.

For example, pursuing financial success and material abundance can sometimes lead to greed and selfishness, creating problems in relationships and other areas of life. Additionally, the intense energy of the number eight can sometimes lead to burnout and exhaustion if we don’t learn to balance our work and personal lives.

“In angelic symbolism the 8 is a representation of justice, leadership, prosperity, balance but it also represents karma, in this case, 2024 will be a year in which we will reap the fruits of what we have sown, that is, if you sowed effort, work, honesty, then you will reap success and abundance in this new year,” says Dominican Spiritual Coach and Medium, Laura Patricia Gómez, to HOLA!.

“In angelology, the Angel that represents the number eight is Cahetel, who has the grace to avoid calamities, to intercede in times of conflict and confrontation such as wars and conflicts between nations,” Gómez explains. “It is a shield against negative energies and fights against evil in the world. On a personal level, he is an Angel who protects and blesses those who invoke him with great prosperity. It also predicts plenty of abundance in agriculture, which indicates a good year for this work.”

How to make the most of the energy of 2024

To make the most of the energy of 2024, it’s essential to stay grounded and balanced. This means taking care of ourselves physically, emotionally, and spiritually and avoiding the temptation to become too focused on material success at the expense of our well-being.

“In 2024, we will see divine justice manifested, we will begin to come into balance, and what is unbalanced will begin to align,” the expert adds. “Whoever is not willing to change will have to repeat an entire karmic cycle, where they will experience lessons repeatedly in different scenarios, with the same or with different people. With the intercession of Angel Cahetel we will be seeing divine intervention in the conflicts that are affecting globally.”

2024 and the message of the Angels

According to Laura Patricia, the message of the Angels for this new year tells us about resurrection, endings and beginnings, hope, and how even the smallest and most insignificant thing can grow in abundance.

“The hope of knowing that there is no real end, as everything is resurrected again and again in an endless cycle. This endless cycle is represented by the number 8 as the symbol of infinity,” Gómez reveals. “On a personal level, they tell us about a year of new beginnings, great rewards, and learning to create balance in our lives, not following what is outside, to listen to what is inside.”

Overall, the numerology of 2024 is shaping up to be a powerful and transformative year. By staying grounded and balanced, we can make the most of this energy and achieve success in all areas of our lives.

Related Video: How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You by Their Body Language Loading the player...