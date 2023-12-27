How Astrocartography can help you find love anywhere in the world

Astrocartography is a fascinating branch of astrology that is gaining popularity among people looking for guidance in their travels and relocation. It is the study of the influence of celestial bodies on our lives and how we can use this knowledge to find the best places to live, work, and thrive.

Astrocartography is based on the principles of astrology and cartography, as informed by Cosmopolitan. Astrology studies celestial bodies‘ influence on human lives, while cartography is the science of creating maps. In astrocartography, these two fields are combined to create maps showing astrological influences on different parts of the world.

The astrocartography map is created based on the individual’s birth chart

The birth chart is a map of the sky at the time of the individual’s birth and shows the position of the planets, stars, and other celestial bodies. According to Marie Claire, By analyzing the birth chart, astrologers can determine where the individual will likely experience positive or negative influences.

Astrocartography can be a valuable tool for anyone looking to relocate or travel

The astrocartography map is divided into 12 sections, each representing a different area of life, such as career, relationships, health, and spirituality. The map shows which areas of the world are best for each area of life based on the individual’s birth chart.

For example, suppose the individual’s birth chart shows a strong influence of Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in the area of relationships. In that case, the astrocartography map will show the places where the individual will likely find the most fulfilling relationships.

Similarly, if the individual’s birth chart shows a strong influence of Mars, the planet of energy and action, in the area of career, the astrocartography map will show the areas where the individual is likely to be most successful in their career.

By understanding the astrological influences on different parts of the world, individuals can make informed decisions about where to live and work. It can also help individuals understand the challenges they may face in different areas of their lives and how to navigate them.

